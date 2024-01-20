What Happened To Gibbs Star Mark Harmon After His NCIS Exit?

In the 21 years since the series began, plenty of actors have left "NCIS." However, for its first 18 seasons, Mark Harmon steadfastly filled his role as the show's longtime lead, Supervisory Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. His commitment to the series resulted in many coming to view Harmon as the face of "NCIS," but that didn't stop him from eventually stepping away from the show in 2021. Indeed, Harmon made his long-dreaded exit as Gibbs during "NCIS" Season 19, and the series has been forced to try to make up for his absence ever since.

For his part, Harmon has kept relatively busy in the years since he left his full-time responsibilities to "NCIS" behind. He hasn't appeared in any new movies or TV shows since making his last screen appearance on "NCIS," but he did publish his first book in November 2023. Harmon co-wrote the book, titled "Ghosts of Honolulu: A Japanese Spy, A Japanese American Spy Hunter, and the Untold Story of Pearl Harbor," with longtime "NCIS" technical advisor Leon Carroll Jr.. The book explores the conflict that slowly but surely escalated between Japanese and U.S. military intelligence agents in the period leading up to the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and America's entry into World War II.

The non-fiction book gives Harmon and Carroll Jr. the chance to shine a light on the history of the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI), which established the Naval Investigative Service (NIS) after the conclusion of WWII. The NIS eventually transformed into the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), aka the organization that inspired the TV series Harmon worked on for nearly 20 years.