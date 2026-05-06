'A Mess': Invincible's Creator Didn't Hold Back His Thoughts On One Spider-Man Movie
As the creator of "The Walking Dead" and "Invincible," it's safe to say Robert Kirkman knows a thing or two about comics as well as comic book adaptations. And while some may think it's uncouth to trash talk others' work, Kirkman couldn't hold his tongue when talking about what he believes to be the worst Spider-Man movie of them all while on "The Escape Pod" podcast.
"'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' is dogs***," Kirkman stated. "As much as I love Jamie Foxx, I love Andrew. Andrew Garfield is a great Spider-Man. There are aspects to both of those movies that are spectacular, but that movie is a mess."
It's not exactly a unique opinion. "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" is widely seen as a letdown and ranks as one of the worst "Spider-Man" films of all time on Looper's list. While the chemistry between Garfield and Emma Stone (as Gwen Stacy) is widely seen as a positive, the film gets bogged down by too many villains and trying to establish a Spidey Cinematic Universe.
The superhero sequel sits at a mediocre 51% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and "The Amazing Spider-Man" era as a whole struggled at the box office. Fans just weren't into it, so Kirkman expressing his disappointment isn't exactly a hot take. But it may have caught some people by surprise simply to hear his candor about another superhero property.
Robert Kirkman dislikes Batman but is hopeful for The Incredibles 3
Robert Kirkman naturally doesn't hate all things Spider-Man. He even wrote "Marvel Team-Up" #14, in whichi Invincible winds up in the Marvel universe and helps Spider-Man take down Doc Ock. It's a cameo that sort of made its way into Season 2 of the "Invincible" TV series, although since Spider-Man couldn't be used, they went with a new creation, Agent Spider, who's definitely his own character and not a rip-off of an existing superhero.
Kirkman stated elsewhere in his "Escape Pod" interview that he enjoys other Spider-Man films, like "Into the Spider-Verse" and "Across the Spider-Verse." But he had difficulty pinning down his favorite superhero trilogy of all time. When the hosts of "The Escape Pod" asked him about the "Dark Knight" trilogy, he was hesitant to call it his favorite: "I dislike Batman so much, I can't. As much as I love Christopher Nolan movies, I can't give that the top stat."
One superhero movie that Kirkman is looking forward to that — which might give him a new favorite superhero trilogy — is "The Incredibles 3." While lukewarm on "The Incredibles 2," he thinks the first film is perfect, which might give the future trilogy as a whole some bonus points.
Despite "Invincible" recently wrapping its fourth season, there's perpetually talk of a live-action "Invincible" movie happening at some point. If or when that becomes a reality, hopefully it's good — or else Kirkman will have to hear other comic book creators calling his film "dogs***."