'A Mess': Invincible's Creator Didn't Hold Back His Thoughts On One Spider-Man Movie

As the creator of "The Walking Dead" and "Invincible," it's safe to say Robert Kirkman knows a thing or two about comics as well as comic book adaptations. And while some may think it's uncouth to trash talk others' work, Kirkman couldn't hold his tongue when talking about what he believes to be the worst Spider-Man movie of them all while on "The Escape Pod" podcast.

"'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' is dogs***," Kirkman stated. "As much as I love Jamie Foxx, I love Andrew. Andrew Garfield is a great Spider-Man. There are aspects to both of those movies that are spectacular, but that movie is a mess."

It's not exactly a unique opinion. "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" is widely seen as a letdown and ranks as one of the worst "Spider-Man" films of all time on Looper's list. While the chemistry between Garfield and Emma Stone (as Gwen Stacy) is widely seen as a positive, the film gets bogged down by too many villains and trying to establish a Spidey Cinematic Universe.

The superhero sequel sits at a mediocre 51% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and "The Amazing Spider-Man" era as a whole struggled at the box office. Fans just weren't into it, so Kirkman expressing his disappointment isn't exactly a hot take. But it may have caught some people by surprise simply to hear his candor about another superhero property.