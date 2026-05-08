Mortal Kombat 2 Has A Cameo From The Creator Of The Video Game Franchise

Contains spoilers for "Mortal Kombat II"

Fans know to expect cameos in just about any movie franchise these days, but "Mortal Kombat II" still manages to sneak in a fun one that's easy to miss. Early on, Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) has turned his back on Lord Raiden's (Tadanobu Asano) offer to join Earth's Mortal Kombat warriors, and is drowning his sorrows and lamenting the impending end of the world at his regular haunt. The man serving his drinks is none other than Ed Boon, the co-creator of the "Mortal Kombat" video game series and one of the executive producer of "Mortal Kombat II."

Boon is a very fitting cameo for this particular movie. Apart from his role in creating the video game franchise, his voice is also heard in Scorpion's (Hiroyuki Sanada) legendary "Get over here!" yell. What's more, apart from "Mortal Kombat," he also developed the DC superhero fighting game series "Injustice," making him something of a titan in the fighting game business. Though this little moment may not rank too high among the reasons why "Mortal Kombat II" blew critics away, it nevertheless demonstrates how to go about a cameo properly.