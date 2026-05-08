Mortal Kombat 2 Has A Cameo From The Creator Of The Video Game Franchise
Contains spoilers for "Mortal Kombat II"
Fans know to expect cameos in just about any movie franchise these days, but "Mortal Kombat II" still manages to sneak in a fun one that's easy to miss. Early on, Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) has turned his back on Lord Raiden's (Tadanobu Asano) offer to join Earth's Mortal Kombat warriors, and is drowning his sorrows and lamenting the impending end of the world at his regular haunt. The man serving his drinks is none other than Ed Boon, the co-creator of the "Mortal Kombat" video game series and one of the executive producer of "Mortal Kombat II."
Boon is a very fitting cameo for this particular movie. Apart from his role in creating the video game franchise, his voice is also heard in Scorpion's (Hiroyuki Sanada) legendary "Get over here!" yell. What's more, apart from "Mortal Kombat," he also developed the DC superhero fighting game series "Injustice," making him something of a titan in the fighting game business. Though this little moment may not rank too high among the reasons why "Mortal Kombat II" blew critics away, it nevertheless demonstrates how to go about a cameo properly.
Ed Boon's appearance is a textbook example of how to do a sneaky cameo right
Boon's cameo is as well-placed as they come. Just before the bar scene, the movie has confirmed that Johnny Cage isn't off the Mortal Kombat hook just because he opted to walk out. The audience knows that two Earthrealm champions are being summoned for the first fights, and since Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee) is the only one who disappears from Raiden's temple, this leaves Johnny as the only logical choice.
As such, we're waiting for the moment he's surrounded by blue light and gets whisked off to fight, so it's easy to miss to Boon's humble barman casually questioning Cage's sullen mood. Whether or not it ends up being one of the best video game films or is simply lucky enough to rank high among the "Mortal Kombat" movies, small scenes such as this are sure to endear fans to the blockbuster sequel, and show that it was made with care.
"Mortal Kombat II" is now in theaters.