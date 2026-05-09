Chuck Norris' Highest-Rated Movie On Rotten Tomatoes Is A Must-Watch

Despite turning to acting later than most, action film icon Chuck Norris accumulated dozens of films and TV credits during his lifetime. As is the norm for martial artists who become film stars, he headlined a couple of stinkers, but Norris was also involved in some genuinely great movies, and his highest-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes is an undisputed classic: 1972's "The Way of the Dragon," originally released as "Return of the Dragon" in the United States.

Starring Bruce Lee as unassuming martial artist Tang Lung, "The Way of the Dragon" kicks off with a Chinese family restaurant being terrorized by a group of thugs in Rome. Tang travels from Hong Kong to Italy to sort out the matter and protect the family. They take one look at him and question how he's going to help, but he soon shows them what he's capable of. Norris plays Colt, a hired gun and an accomplished martial artist who stands toe-to-toe with Tang in a memorable fight scene.

Not only is "The Way of the Dragon" Norris' first credited film appearance, but it's also one of Chuck Norris' best movies, period. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has an 88% critical approval rating and an 86% audience score. Lee wore several hats for "The Way of the Dragon," also serving as the writer, producer, and director of the film. The hard work paid off, as it became the joint highest-rated film of Lee's illustrious career on Rotten Tomatoes alongside the 1973 martial arts masterpiece "Enter the Dragon."