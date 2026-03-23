The Only Recap You Need Before The Boys Season 5
Prime Video's "The Boys" promises to go out with a bang. From love sausages to exploding heads, a lot has happened in this outrageous comic book TV show. So, before diving into "The Boys" Season 5, check out our recap above.
Fans know the stakes are higher than ever after the ending of "The Boys" Season 4. The deranged and milk-loving Homelander (Antony Starr) solidifies power from the highest office in the land, while Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) embarks on a quest to exterminate all supes (and will likely need to fill three swear jars along the way). The mid-credits scene teases the return of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). Then there's the events of "Gen V" Season 2 to consider, since many of those characters are set to join the resistance and fight back against Homelander. There's so much on the line, and this story could go in multiple directions.
Starr, Urban, and Ackles aren't the only fan-favorite actors back for Season 5, as the likes of Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, and Jack Quaid are all confirmed to return as well. Bear in mind, though, that this is the swansong for the series, and as Alonso told Collider, "Don't get attached." In other words, keep those tissues handy for all the tears to be shed, because not everybody is getting out of here alive.
Eric Kripke planned for The Boys to end with Season 5
Not many shows receive the opportunity to go out on their own terms nowadays. A mega merger or slight dip in the viewership often results in the powers that be cutting the cord immediately. "The Boys," on the other hand, gets the chance to wrap up how it wants to and provide closure for the characters and fans.
According to showrunner Eric Kripke, he decided the conclusion for the series as he was writing Season 3. "I was really trained on five acts," Kripke told Variety. "I understand the movement of the introduction, the conflict in the middle, the low point — and the big finish. I just get it. So when people say, 'I want my show to go two or three seasons,' I'm like, that's not a round number like five should be." Maybe Eric Kripke will finally have the time to adapt "Saga" now.
Even though "The Boys" concludes here, that doesn't mean the franchise is done for — quite the contrary. Spinoffs, such as "Vought Rising" and "The Boys: Mexico," are in the cards, and there could be even more in the future. Until then, watch the recap above to prepare for "The Boys" Season 5.