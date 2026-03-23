The Only Recap You Need Before The Boys Season 5

Prime Video's "The Boys" promises to go out with a bang. From love sausages to exploding heads, a lot has happened in this outrageous comic book TV show. So, before diving into "The Boys" Season 5, check out our recap above.

Fans know the stakes are higher than ever after the ending of "The Boys" Season 4. The deranged and milk-loving Homelander (Antony Starr) solidifies power from the highest office in the land, while Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) embarks on a quest to exterminate all supes (and will likely need to fill three swear jars along the way). The mid-credits scene teases the return of Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles). Then there's the events of "Gen V" Season 2 to consider, since many of those characters are set to join the resistance and fight back against Homelander. There's so much on the line, and this story could go in multiple directions.

Starr, Urban, and Ackles aren't the only fan-favorite actors back for Season 5, as the likes of Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, and Jack Quaid are all confirmed to return as well. Bear in mind, though, that this is the swansong for the series, and as Alonso told Collider, "Don't get attached." In other words, keep those tissues handy for all the tears to be shed, because not everybody is getting out of here alive.