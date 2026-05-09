5 Movies That Changed Summer Blockbusters Forever

In the 1970s, "Jaws" and "Star Wars" established the de facto mold for the summer blockbuster. From there, Hollywood embraced summertime movies as the ultimate way to make lots of money. Titles like "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "Superman II," "Gremlins," and "Return of the Jedi" proceeded to show just how lucrative these projects were. With so many kids and even some adults off from their responsibilities for the summer, people had extra disposable time and income to spend seeing major motion pictures. A new paradigm for box office hits had opened up, one largely defined by action and fantasy movies.

Just because "Star Wars" and "Jaws" established the mold for summer blockbusters, though, doesn't mean that this lucrative form of cinema hasn't undergone some key changes and tweaks over the years. Throughout the 50+ years since "Jaws" shattered box-office records, the summer blockbuster has often ebbed and flowed to get with the times and the public consciousness. Five films in particular have permanently changed the summer blockbuster. These changes have taken many different forms. Some of these five films upended conceptions of what a "typical" summer blockbuster looks like.

Others redefined the marketing and release strategies behind these projects. The summer blockbuster is constantly evolving, even when it feels like such films are just carbon copies of one another. These five films illustrate how the summer blockbuster has evolved over time. "Jaws" and "Star Wars," it turns out, were just the beginning for this cinematic space.