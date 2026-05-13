The Boys Season 5 Deals Poetic Justice To One Of The Show's Most Hated Characters
Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 7 — "The Frenchman, The Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk"
"The Boys" Season 5 continues to portray The Deep (Chace Crawford) as a weaselly sycophant who'll do anything to keep his spotlight and stay in Homelander's (Antony Starr) good graces. This is nothing new, of course. The green-and-gold costumed aquatic supe (he's basically the show's version of Aquaman) has always been depicted as an amoral, abusive, and opportunistic man who's happy to turn his coat whenever it benefits him the most, someone who'll betray or step on anyone or anything for personal gain. All of this comes back to bite him big time in the seventh episode of Season 5.
In "The Frenchman, The Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk," The Deep loses everything that truly matters to him. His prestige and status evaporate when Homelander disbands the Seven. To make matters worse, the Vought oil pipe leak causes every sea creature in the world to declare a blood vendetta on the water-themed supe, which is arguably an even bigger hit since his aquatic life is the only thing he truly seems to love. This causes a PR disaster when he's caught on video being too afraid to save a drowning man. Just like that, The Deep's ocean friends-slash-lovers, his public perception, and the Seven are gone.
Karma is finally catching up with The Deep
Of course, there's absolutely no need to feel sorry for The Deep, no matter how much he finds himself painted into a corner in the bold and brilliant "The Boys" Season 5. After all, he's been holding the brush himself for the entirety of the show's run. It really is impossible to apply enough highlighter to the sheer disgusting nature of the character. Only the fact that Chace Crawford (who was once up to play Captain America) is so good in the role and breathes life into The Deep with his sense of pathos and impeccable comedic timing has been able to keep the supe on the side of likeability — or failing that, tolerability.
However, "The Boys" is not a show that forgets misdeeds, and it seems that The Deep's past sins have finally caught up with him. It'll be interesting to see whether or not the season finale of "The Boys" Season 5 adds anything else to his ongoing conga line of humiliations, or perhaps even finally kills off the character. You could argue that killing him isn't really necessary at this point. Since he's already lost all the things that ever mattered to him, it wouldn't make The Deep's situation much worse if he dies, even though he probably deserves it.