The Boys Season 5 Deals Poetic Justice To One Of The Show's Most Hated Characters

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 7 — "The Frenchman, The Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk"

"The Boys" Season 5 continues to portray The Deep (Chace Crawford) as a weaselly sycophant who'll do anything to keep his spotlight and stay in Homelander's (Antony Starr) good graces. This is nothing new, of course. The green-and-gold costumed aquatic supe (he's basically the show's version of Aquaman) has always been depicted as an amoral, abusive, and opportunistic man who's happy to turn his coat whenever it benefits him the most, someone who'll betray or step on anyone or anything for personal gain. All of this comes back to bite him big time in the seventh episode of Season 5.

In "The Frenchman, The Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk," The Deep loses everything that truly matters to him. His prestige and status evaporate when Homelander disbands the Seven. To make matters worse, the Vought oil pipe leak causes every sea creature in the world to declare a blood vendetta on the water-themed supe, which is arguably an even bigger hit since his aquatic life is the only thing he truly seems to love. This causes a PR disaster when he's caught on video being too afraid to save a drowning man. Just like that, The Deep's ocean friends-slash-lovers, his public perception, and the Seven are gone.