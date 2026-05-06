The Boys Season 5, Episode 6 Pays Homage To A Modern Horror Classic

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 6 — "Though the Heavens Fall"

Remember how the ending of "The Boys" Season 4 teased that Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie) was about to change into something truly nasty after taking Compound V, and how "The Boys" Season 5 finally revealed that her mysterious superpower is a psychic tumor face at the back of her head? "Though the Heavens Fall" reveals what happens when said tumor actually takes charge. As a bonus, it also gives us a very cool reference to the modern horror classic "Malignant."

The episode builds on Ashley's conversation with the super-smart Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) in the latter's segment of Episode 5, "One-Shots." After learning of Sage's plans to let the world die in a brutal war between humans and supes just so she can read in peace, Ashley is understandably apprehensive of working with her to read Soldier Boy's (Jensen Ackles) mind. Unperturbed, Sage chloroforms Ashley unconscious, leaving the psychic tumor face at the back of her head in charge.

The tumor promptly takes over Ashley's body and collaborates with Sage. In doing so, Ashley's body moves and functions very much like "Malignant" villain Gabriel, who also lives in the back of protagonist Madison Mitchell's (Annabelle Wallis) head and has the ability to control her body when she's not conscious.