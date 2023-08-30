Ahsoka's Opening Crawl Has An Embarrassing Blunder Most Star Wars Fans Missed

The opening crawl is one of the most recognizable aspects of the "Star Wars" franchise. When people first saw "Star Wars" in theaters in 1977, they were treated to a block of text getting most of the exposition out of the way, so they could just enjoy some sci-fi action. Most of the movies have continued this tradition, but it's been conspicuously absent from the Disney+ series. That changes with the first episode of "Ahsoka."

The new Disney+ series brings "Star Wars" back to its roots with an opening crawl, getting viewers up to speed on Anakin's former Padawan, played by Rosario Dawson, and what's going on with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen). However, some English majors may have noticed grammatical errors in the opening crawl. Twitter user Brian Hiatt pointed out, "No one copy edited the opening crawl to Ahsoka. Here we have a painful dangling modifier and a that/which mixup. 'Once presumed dead,' as written, refers to the rumors rather than Thrawn."

The "that/which mixup" refers to the sentence, "Former Jedi Knight AHSOKA TANO captured one of Thrawn's allies and learned of a secret map which is vital to the enemy's plans." While it's a minor mistake, the "which" should be "that." It may not necessarily change much, but considering "Star Wars" is a billion-dollar franchise, one would assume Lucasfilm and Disney would have a proofreader handy to make sure the text is correct.