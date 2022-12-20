The Last Jedi Director Rian Johnson Discusses The Inherent Humor Of Star Wars

There are some movies that can make viewers truly emotional. Some are even difficult to watch, whether it be from the intensity of the plot or even from gut-wrenching depictions of real-life tragedy. It is the filmmaker's job to break up these heavy moments with scenes or lines of dialogue that take the viewers out of the drama, so they can experience a taste of lighthearted humor. As director Rian Johnson explained during his interview with GQ, these comic relief moments even occur within some of the most iconic movies, including the "Star Wars" saga.

Plenty of "Star Wars" fans are already aware of these funny moments sprinkled throughout the films, most notably within the original trilogy. In "Star Wars: A New Hope," the banter between droids C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) and R2-D2 (Kenny Baker) often pulls viewers away from the dramatic story line. Meanwhile, in "The Empire Strikes Back," the scenes of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) giving conflicting instructions to a small maintenance droid, as well as Yoda (Frank Oz) rummaging through Luke's (Mark Hamill) belongings, will result in a chuckle. As for "The Last Jedi," Johnson had his own directorial opportunity to include these ever-important comedic moments.