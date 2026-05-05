Small Details You Missed In Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

If you're one of those prequel fans who knows all of the different lightsaber forms, you probably already love "Maul — Shadow Lord." While many of the Disney-era movies and shows have had great fight choreography and saber work, it often comes out feeling quite different from the specific style popularized during the prequels. But in Maul, all of that is back.

This is a show where characters fight in specific ways for specific reasons. There is a lot of Form III (known as Soresu) — AKA Obi-Wan's favored form — particularly from young Jedi Devon Izara (Gideon Adlon), though Maul's persistent goading pushes her from time to time into the more aggressive Form IV, favored by Anakin Skywalker. Maul himself uses a variety of styles, and we even see him training in single-bladed forms in Episode 6 before switching to the dual-bladed Form VII. We did a full breakdown on all the lightsaber Easter eggs in "Maul," and how the show uses different styles to tell a specific emotional story.

In addition to lightsaber lovers, this is a great series for Jedi haters — Maul himself included. Devon's master, Eeko-Dio Daki (Dennis Haysbert), is an example of the hypocritical Jedi. He repeatedly tells Devon that their mission is survival, not helping the people of Janix — a claim in direct violation of the Jedi code. His lack of presence in any previous "Star Wars" stories adds another layer, which is that he may not have served on the front lines of the Clone Wars, as many Jedi did. Perhaps part of the reason Maul chooses Devon as his new apprentice is because he can sense the level to which her current master is already revealing to her the contradictions of the Jedi order.