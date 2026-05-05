5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Netflix's Man On Fire

One little-known fact about the 2004 movie "Man on Fire" is that it was the second time the novel of the same name had been adapted. Before Denzel Washington played John Creasy, Scott Glenn played a version of the former C.I.A. agent in a forgotten 1987 adaptation. And now, in 2026, A.J. Quinnell's 1980 thriller about a mercenary drawn back into action on a revenge mission is a Netflix original series. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II brings Creasy to the small screen for the first time, with this version of the character being a former U.S. Army Special Forces Captain.

Netflix's "Man on Fire" was an instant hit, becoming the most-watched show on the streaming service in almost 50 countries in its first weekend of release. As always happens when a show becomes hugely popular, there's already been talk of whether or not there will be a Season 2 of "Man on Fire" — the fact that Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger makes a second season seem likely. However, Netflix has yet to make an announcement on that front, meaning that even if a second season is forthcoming, it's still some way off.

Luckily, there are a handful of other action crime thrillers built around a highly skilled protagonist seeking professional and personal revenge to check out in the meantime. These five shows should keep fans of "Man on Fire" occupied as they wait for an official Season 2 confirmation.