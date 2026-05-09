Charlie Hunnam Has One Condition To Return For Pacific Rim 3

"Pacific Rim Uprising" was deemed an inferior, unimaginative imitation of the first film despite good performances from rising stars John Boyega and Cailee Spaeny as a new generation of Jaeger pilots. It left fans wondering what happened to Charlie Hunnam's Raleigh Becket. While that question remains unanswered, we know why the actor wasn't involved: In a 2020 interview with Collider, Hunnam revealed that he had been in talks to appear in the "Pacific Rim" sequel when del Toro was still attached, but he was "booked up" when "Uprising" finally went into production. So why the delay?

Fans will be frustrated to know that del Toro left the sequel because the studio forgot to put a deposit down on the required sound stages. "They had to give a deposit for the stages at 5PM or we would lose the stages in Toronto for many months," del Toro told Collider. "So I said, 'Don't forget, we're going to lose the stages,' and 5 o'clock came and went, and we lost the stages." While the studio tried to make it work with del Toro (even suggesting moving the shoot to China), he decided that there wouldn't be enough time for him to do both the "Pacific Rim" follow-up and "The Shape of Water," so he exited the project.

Of course, "The Shape of Water" became a big hit. The romantic fantasy film won best picture and best director at the Academy Awards, bringing del Toro new levels of artistic and critical success. That's little consolation for "Pacific Rim" fans, however, who lost out on a del Toro-directed "Pacific Rim" sequel over a clerical error. To this day, the Mexican filmmaker hasn't seen "Pacific Rim Uprising." He said it would be like "watching home movies from your ex-wife."