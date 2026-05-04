Marshals Episode 10 Puts Garrett's Future On The Yellowstone Spin-Off In Serious Doubt

Fans of "Marshals" are guaranteed to see Garrett one more time before the season ends; he appears in Episode 11, "On Thin Ice," which will air next. While there's no hint about his status, preview images feature flashbacks to his time as Kayce's compatriot while they were both serving as Navy SEALS.

That's also where Garrett met Kayce's past and current colleague Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall Green), though Pete has a big grudge against Garrett due to his behavior during his last tour of duty. The show hasn't quite explained what the problem between the two men happens to be, but it's definitely a lingering issue that continues to impact their relationship, both in the field and behind closed doors.

Might there be more of Garrett in the show sometimes in the future? While Riley Green has stayed somewhat mum on the topic, he told USA Today that "there's the possibility that he could be back." That remains to be seen, but as Garrett clings to life, all "Marshals" fans can do is hope for the best — and, in spite of that hopeful note, brace themselves for the worst.