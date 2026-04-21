Why Garrett From The Yellowstone Spin-Off Marshals Looks So Familiar

Contains spoilers for "Marshals" Season 1, Episode 8 — "Blowback"

It's not even 10 episodes old yet and there's already a new kid on the "Marshals" block. In the "Yellowstone" spin-off's 8th episode, "Blowback," Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Cal's (Logan Marshall-Green) old SEAL friend, Garrett, comes to town. The character is played by country singer Riley Green, who makes his acting debut with the role. His premiere gig is slated to last for three more episodes.

Garrett is destitute — he only brings a guitar and a single bag with him to Montana when he heads to Kayce's property. Kayce puts him up and quickly learns that the former Navy man is suffering from some severe PTSD. Audiences watch as he deals with night terrors stemming from the death of his friend in the field. He and Cal also have some bad blood between them, which comes from his last tour of duty.

Cal strongly hints to Kayce that he ought to be wary of Garrett because of his behavior during that last overseas sojourn, though he's not specific about why he no longer trusts his former charge. By the episode's end, Garrett and Kayce have joined together to mourn the death of Kayce's long-gone wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and the door is left wide open for Garrett's return, since he's barely begun to come to grips with his trauma or to make amends with Cal.