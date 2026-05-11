2010s Fantasy Movies That Deserve Way More Respect

There have been many wonderful fantasy movies in the 21st century. The 2010s in particular saw the release of the final two "Harry Potter" films, the animated version of "How to Train Your Dragon," and even "The Hobbit" trilogy. They're iconic for many reasons, and are remembered as key fantasy entries of the decade.

However, the 2010s are also full of fantasy films that flew under the radar, fading in the public eye even though they deserve more attention. Other book adaptations, projects incorporating popular mythology, and some who took risks may have strong critic reviews, but their box office performance left much to be desired, showing audiences didn't turn out for them.

These aren't the best fantasy movies of all time, but they are fantasy flicks that deserve more respect than they get. They're from iconic directors, based on material by well-known authors, and have important themes for all audiences. Grab your sword as we venture across the kingdom to show you the fantasy movies of the 2010s that deserve more respect.