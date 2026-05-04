Star Wars & Star Trek Are Struggling. Here's What Both Sci-Fi Franchises Can Learn From Each Other

Star Wars and Star Trek should never be the same. They don't need to be twinsies dressed up in the same colored cargo pants and dancing along to Dua Lipa in unison. Having said that, there's still a lot they can learn from each other — especially as both franchises head toward new eras, respectively.

It's been tough watching Star Wars and Star Trek in recent years. While it hasn't been all bad — "Andor" and "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" stand out as notable bright sparks — it often feels like the franchises have been spinning their wheels in the mud, going nowhere slowly and making a mess in the process. I'm no longer excited when the news about an upcoming show or movie drops; instead, my mind presumes it will all be bad and the subreddits will become even more unbearable than usual. Simply put: it can't go on this way. Something has to change before further damage is done to their legacies.

The good news is there is a way forward, if both franchises take a good hard look at each other and jot down what the other does better than them right now. For Star Wars, it could learn from Star Trek in terms of committing to new characters and making them the center stage. For Star Trek, lessons could be taken from how Star Wars manages to create more emotional and well-defined character arcs.