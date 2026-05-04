Maul – Shadow Lord Is One Step Closer To Proving A Popular Star Wars Fan Theory
Contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1, Episode 10 — "Chapter 10: The Dark Lord"
The first season of "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" concludes in breathtaking fashion, as Darth Vader makes a showstopping appearance. This leads to a hotly anticipated Darth Vader vs. Maul clash, but there's something much more important that happens in this finale episode, titled "Chapter 10: The Dark Lord." After much temptation, Devon Izara (Gideon Adlon) finally agrees to become Maul's (Sam Witwer) apprentice.
What's important about this plot development is how it brings the popular "Star Wars" fan theory that Devon will become the character Darth Talon much closer to being a reality. In "Maul — Shadow Lord," Devon is introduced as Jedi Eeko-Dio Daki's (Dennis Haybert) Padawan; however, after her master's death at the hands of the asthmatic Sith cyborg, Devon lets the hate flow and accepts Maul's offer to be trained by him.
It's easy to see how this theory gained traction among the fandom, especially since both Devon and Talon are part of the Twi'lek species and both have been tempted by the dark side of the Force. The issue of the timeline might be a problem, but that's never stopped anybody in "Star Wars" from tweaking or adapting a character to serve the purpose of a new story.
Dave Filoni is bringing George Lucas' original vision to life in Star Wars: Maul -- Shadow Lord
Lucasfilm president and "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" showrunner Dave Filoni has stated that he's had conversations with George Lucas about Maul. "George [Lucas] and I had had some talks about Maul over the years and what his plans for Maul had been," Filoni told StarWars.com. "And so I felt it was a way of honoring that future that we were going to have and finally bringing some of it to light."
As revealed by Paul Duncan's "The Star Wars Archives: 1999-2005" (via ComicBook.com), prior to Disney acquiring "Star Wars," Lucas held plans for Maul-centered films in which he wanted to introduce an apprentice for the Shadow Lord: Darth Talon. While Talon had been a character from the Expanded Universe, she would have been integrated into Maul's story. Look, the entire "Star Wars" timeline is flexible — accept it.
Now, with Filoni tackling Lucas' vision for Maul, it appears that Talon will become a part of the Shadow Lord's story through the transformation of Devon Izara from Jedi Padawan to Maul's apprentice. "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" executive producer Brad Rau didn't deny the theory when asked about it, either. Speaking to GamesRadar+, Rau said, "We can't give away too much. We have heard a lot of the fan theories and speculations, and we are fascinated by them. We'll just put it at that, leave it at that."