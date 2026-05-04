Maul – Shadow Lord Is One Step Closer To Proving A Popular Star Wars Fan Theory

Contains spoilers for "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" Season 1, Episode 10 — "Chapter 10: The Dark Lord"

The first season of "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord" concludes in breathtaking fashion, as Darth Vader makes a showstopping appearance. This leads to a hotly anticipated Darth Vader vs. Maul clash, but there's something much more important that happens in this finale episode, titled "Chapter 10: The Dark Lord." After much temptation, Devon Izara (Gideon Adlon) finally agrees to become Maul's (Sam Witwer) apprentice.

What's important about this plot development is how it brings the popular "Star Wars" fan theory that Devon will become the character Darth Talon much closer to being a reality. In "Maul — Shadow Lord," Devon is introduced as Jedi Eeko-Dio Daki's (Dennis Haybert) Padawan; however, after her master's death at the hands of the asthmatic Sith cyborg, Devon lets the hate flow and accepts Maul's offer to be trained by him.

It's easy to see how this theory gained traction among the fandom, especially since both Devon and Talon are part of the Twi'lek species and both have been tempted by the dark side of the Force. The issue of the timeline might be a problem, but that's never stopped anybody in "Star Wars" from tweaking or adapting a character to serve the purpose of a new story.