Star Wars: Who Is Darth Talon And What Happened To Her?

After the original "Star Wars" trilogy was released, the franchise George Lucas created in 1977 didn't simply go away. Other creatives across various mediums took it upon themselves to keep the galaxy far, far away alive. The Expanded Universe continued the tales of numerous fan-favorite heroes and villains, taking them on new adventures and adding fresh elements to the fray. Naturally, with so many fans drawn to dark side characters, the Sith ranks received significant expansion through books, comics, video games, and more. Among the most memorable and interesting is Darth Talon.

Though not one of the most powerful Sith in the "Star Wars" universe, Talon certainly leaves her mark. Introduced in the 2006 comic "Legacy 2: Broken, Part 2," the tattoo-covered Lethan Twi'lek wreaks havoc on the galaxy 100 years after the Battle of Yavin. Under the guidance of Darth Krayt, she serves as an enforcer of the One Sith: A new breed of Sith seeking to take over the galaxy, as those centuries ago had done. Her main rival is Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) Jedi grandson, Cade, whom she unsuccessfully attempts to seduce to the dark side. When Krayt is killed and the One Sith crumbles, she goes into hiding, biding her time until the Sith are ready to assert themselves once again.

As it turns out, Talon could've gotten a much bigger spotlight — had Lucas' plans for the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy come to fruition.