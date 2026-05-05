Incredibles: The Actor Who Almost Voiced Syndrome Before Jason Lee

"The Incredibles" is one of the best Pixar movies of all time, even two decades after its release. With a 97% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the animated superhero flick has cemented itself as one of the animation studio's early successes, boasting an Academy Award for best animated feature. It might come as a surprise that Jack Black was almost in the Pixar movie, voicing Syndrome, the villain trying to kill supers.

The actor, known for "School of Rock" and "Nacho Libre," was originally offered the role by the film's director Brad Bird. Syndrome is certainly a larger than life character, which fits the mold for Black's voice acting style. However, he didn't think Syndrome had enough depth, and asked Bird about rewriting the role before he'd sign on.

"I was offered, and I do regret it, saying no, I was offered Syndrome in that fantastic movie 'The Incredibles," Black said in an interview with Capital FM in 2025. "And I said no 'cause I was like, 'Uh, Brad Bird, never heard of him. This character that you're offering me is like a villain, but he's kind of one-dimensional. I'm interested, but I'd like to see a rewrite.'" Bird brushed him off, and Black turned down the role.