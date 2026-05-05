Incredibles: The Actor Who Almost Voiced Syndrome Before Jason Lee
"The Incredibles" is one of the best Pixar movies of all time, even two decades after its release. With a 97% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, the animated superhero flick has cemented itself as one of the animation studio's early successes, boasting an Academy Award for best animated feature. It might come as a surprise that Jack Black was almost in the Pixar movie, voicing Syndrome, the villain trying to kill supers.
The actor, known for "School of Rock" and "Nacho Libre," was originally offered the role by the film's director Brad Bird. Syndrome is certainly a larger than life character, which fits the mold for Black's voice acting style. However, he didn't think Syndrome had enough depth, and asked Bird about rewriting the role before he'd sign on.
"I was offered, and I do regret it, saying no, I was offered Syndrome in that fantastic movie 'The Incredibles," Black said in an interview with Capital FM in 2025. "And I said no 'cause I was like, 'Uh, Brad Bird, never heard of him. This character that you're offering me is like a villain, but he's kind of one-dimensional. I'm interested, but I'd like to see a rewrite.'" Bird brushed him off, and Black turned down the role.
Syndrome is one of the best Pixar villains of all time
There are plenty of Pixar villains to root against, like the professional scarer Randall (Steve Buscemi) in "Monsters, Inc." or Sid (Eric von Detten) in "Toy Story," but Syndrome is often considered to be the blueprint for Pixar villains, even though some would argue he wasn't actually the villain of "The Incredibles." Collider ranks him top of the list of best Pixar villains and Cinema Blend determined that he's the most awful of the bunch.
When considering his motives, lack of empathy over the collateral damage his antics cause, and the lengths he's willing to go to to come out on top, he easily edges out the others. You're rooting against him, but he's also incredibly charismatic and has an intriguing backstory, making him a complex, well-written villain, though he wasn't the original villain of "The Incredibles."
Jack Black regrets turning down the role, telling Capital FM that it was a teaching moment for him. "I learned a valuable lesson because then the movie came out, and it was one of the best movies ever made," the actor said. "I was like, 'Why was I being so difficult?!'" Had Black not turned it down, Syndrome would have a totally different sound, but he would probably still be the best villain in the Pixar cinematic universe.