5 Famous Actors Who Were Almost In Pixar Movies

Across all of Pixar's movies, from the best to the worst, vividly alive voice over performances permeate each title. What would the "Toy Story" movies be without the entertaining turns from Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack? Amy Poehler's work as Joy, meanwhile, is essential to making "Inside Out" work, as are the richly lived-in voice performances from "Coco's" ensemble. Wherever you look in the Pixar canon, you're bound to find great examples of actors reaffirming voice work as an art form.

In the history of Pixar, though, several famous faces came close but failed to secure major roles in the studio's filmography. These potential castings range from beloved '90s character actors to comedy movie titans to sitcom stars and everything in between. Just as the backgrounds of these performers are varied, so too are the circumstances leading to their casting failures. Some were not the right fit for the part, while others fell by the wayside in the wake of larger creative overhauls.

Whatever happened, they were simply never meant to be. These five famous actors who were almost included in beloved Pixar movies have carved out a unique place in the studio's history, and are compelling cases to consider.