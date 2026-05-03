The Big Bang Theory's Best Actor Deserves Their Own 'Comeback'

In case you've never seen HBO's "The Comeback," the best way to describe it is this: what if "Entourage" was smart and also good? Beyond that, though, it's also a perfect showcase for one of Hollywood's funniest actors ... and proves that another sitcom standout, Kaley Cuoco, deserves her own version of a show like this.

First things first, though. The series, created by Lisa Kudrow and Michael Patrick King, takes a meta approach to Kudrow's career up until that point by casting her as the now-iconic figure of Valerie Cherish, a former sitcom star who's not as popular as she once was. Given the opportunity to play a supporting role on a new sitcom called "Room and Bored," Valerie jumps at the chance even though she's forced to play an older character named "Aunt Sassy" whose catchphrase is, "I don't want to see that!" (Kudrow's delivery every time she has to say this line is nothing short of delicious.) In yet another brilliant touch, each season of "The Comeback" has Valerie followed around by a camera crew and producer Jane Benson (Laura Silverman) as they make a "documentary" across three stages of her lengthy career — from "Room and Bored" to a fake prestige HBO series called "Seeing Red" to a sitcom penned by artificial intelligence.

So what does Cuoco have to do with any of this? Well, Cuoco and Kudrow were part of two of the biggest network sitcoms in TV history: "The Big Bang Theory" and "Friends," respectively. Despite the undeniable success of those two shows, a project like "The Comeback" gives an actor like Kudrow more freedom and a chance to show off a wider range than a show like "Friends" ever could — and Cuoco has earned a project like this.