The Ending Of Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Explained
Apple TV's "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 has just concluded, and a lot went down over the course of its 10 episodes. The second season ended on an explosive note, and the big question now is what does this ending mean for the show and MonsterVerse franchise going forward? Watch the video above to find out more about the finale and its consequences.
"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 continues to explore the history of the mysterious Monarch organization, the people associated with it, and its connection to the Titans. Flitting between past and present, the sophomore season fills in further blanks and tightens up the timeline of the MonsterVerse, which fans are appreciating – while the critics are less hot about the second season compared to the first one, the audience reaction has improved.
On Rotten Tomatoes, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 currently has ratings of 79% and 82% on the Tomatometer and Popcornmeter, respectively, whereas the first season holds scores of 86% and 76%. Regardless of this fluctuation in reception, there's one thing that everybody can agree on here: This show has become a welcome new branch to the MonsterVerse saga and a killer addition to Apple TV's catalog.
The Lee Shaw spin-off show will be different from Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
While "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" viewers have been able to find out more about Lee Shaw (played by both Kurt and Wyatt Russell) in the second season, the younger version of the character will lead his own spin-off series for Apple TV. Of course, Shaw will still be dealing with Titan problems, but the story takes place in the 1980s amid tensions between the Soviet Union and the United States of America. "The spinoff series will follow the story of Colonel Lee Shaw, an American operative who, in 1984, went on a secret mission behind enemy lines in an attempt to stop the Soviets from unleashing a horrific new Titan big enough to destroy the U.S. and turn the tide of the Cold War," Apple confirmed in a press release.
There are plenty of TV shows that are similar to "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters," but, according to Wyatt Russell, his spin-off won't be one of them. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor confirmed that his new show will take the MonsterVerse franchise into new territory. "The genre that the Lee Shaw show will live in is totally separate from the genre 'Monarch' lives in," he said. "Early on in the show, people are going to be like, 'This is wild. This is so different from what I thought I was going to be watching' — in the best way." Even so, it's best to be all caught up on the somewhat confusing "Monarch" timeline heading into this new show, so make sure to check out the above breakdown video about the ending of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2.