The Ending Of Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 2 Explained

Apple TV's "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 has just concluded, and a lot went down over the course of its 10 episodes. The second season ended on an explosive note, and the big question now is what does this ending mean for the show and MonsterVerse franchise going forward? Watch the video above to find out more about the finale and its consequences.

"Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 continues to explore the history of the mysterious Monarch organization, the people associated with it, and its connection to the Titans. Flitting between past and present, the sophomore season fills in further blanks and tightens up the timeline of the MonsterVerse, which fans are appreciating – while the critics are less hot about the second season compared to the first one, the audience reaction has improved.

On Rotten Tomatoes, "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 2 currently has ratings of 79% and 82% on the Tomatometer and Popcornmeter, respectively, whereas the first season holds scores of 86% and 76%. Regardless of this fluctuation in reception, there's one thing that everybody can agree on here: This show has become a welcome new branch to the MonsterVerse saga and a killer addition to Apple TV's catalog.