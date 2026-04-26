The Pitt: Why Dr. Mohan Actress Supriya Ganesh Left The Series

The emergency room environment of the gross and intense but great "The Pitt" is so absurdly stressful that more than one character has genuinely considered leaving it behind. After the show's stellar Season 2, one of them actually does so — and it's a name that might surprise people, too. Supriya Ganesh's Dr. Samira Mohan, aka "Slo-Mo," has been an important part of the show since the beginning, so seeing her leave at this stage is no doubt surprising and disappointing — especially since "The Pitt" has already been renewed for Season 3 and seems like the kind of medical drama that can potentially run for years and years.

Dr. Mohan exits the show for story reasons, and her exit is very much telegraphed during "The Pitt" Season 2, thanks to the character's speculation on the future of her post-residency career. As such, the show can easily explain why she's exiting the eternally stressful Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center ER.

"The Pitt" star Noah Wyle has opened up on the narrative logistics behind Ganesh's departure. "As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh, but obviously Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning," he told Variety. "Dr. Mohan is a beloved character, and I love playing with her and working with Supriya, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavors, and we're going to miss her."