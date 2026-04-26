The Pitt: Why Dr. Mohan Actress Supriya Ganesh Left The Series
The emergency room environment of the gross and intense but great "The Pitt" is so absurdly stressful that more than one character has genuinely considered leaving it behind. After the show's stellar Season 2, one of them actually does so — and it's a name that might surprise people, too. Supriya Ganesh's Dr. Samira Mohan, aka "Slo-Mo," has been an important part of the show since the beginning, so seeing her leave at this stage is no doubt surprising and disappointing — especially since "The Pitt" has already been renewed for Season 3 and seems like the kind of medical drama that can potentially run for years and years.
Dr. Mohan exits the show for story reasons, and her exit is very much telegraphed during "The Pitt" Season 2, thanks to the character's speculation on the future of her post-residency career. As such, the show can easily explain why she's exiting the eternally stressful Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center ER.
"The Pitt" star Noah Wyle has opened up on the narrative logistics behind Ganesh's departure. "As always, we try to bring in new characters or promote from within as we go through these cast changes and try to keep the storylines fresh, but obviously Supriya has been a huge part of our show since the beginning," he told Variety. "Dr. Mohan is a beloved character, and I love playing with her and working with Supriya, and we wish her all the best in her next endeavors, and we're going to miss her."
The Pitt is using cast shakeups as part of its recipe
As the show's star, executive producer, and one of its writers, Noah Wyle is in a prime position to make promises about the future of "The Pitt" on HBO Max. Apart from his comments on Supriya Ganesh's "The Pitt" exit, he noted that similar cast changes will be a regular feature on the show. "It's an inevitability that's going to happen every season with this show because as writers we're hard pressed to figure out what a lapse of time we can have and keep most of the ensemble together realistically," Wyle told Variety. "Emergency rooms have a high revolving door."
Perhaps this will mean that other fan-favorite characters will depart "The Pitt" sooner rather than later. For now, though, we only know for a fact that the show will trudge on without the fantastic Dr. Mohan.
It'll still be a while before "The Pitt" Season 3 shows us how the good people of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center will handle the next major crisis heading their way, and who's still in the cast. Two characters who are very likely to remain are Dr. Mel King (Taylor Dearden) and Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones). The pair's surprising, karaoke-themed bonding moment in "The Pitt" Season 2 finale's post-credits scene suggests that they'll not only remain with the show, but grow closer than ever.