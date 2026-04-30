Gilligan's Island Star Alan Hale Jr. Appeared In A Classic Clint Eastwood Western Movie

"Hang 'Em High," which you can stream for free, was actually Clint Eastwood's first starring role in an American feature film. This makes the fact that Alan Hale Jr. was in it a fun little trivia nugget. If you're looking for an extra piece of trivia to impress your friends with, in 1962, Hale appeared in the "Rawhide" Season 4 episode "The Woman Trap" as a wagon master. This means that "Hang 'Em High" was the second time he and Eastwood worked on the same project.

In "The Woman Trap," the drovers hit it off with a group of young women who are on their way to Fort Worth to marry homesteaders, but things get serious when one of them is found dying. After discovering the truth about what happened, Eastwood's Rowdy Yates is taken hostage alongside Gil Favor (Eric Fleming) and Hey Soos (Robert Cabal). "Rawhide" is where Eastwood got his start, and it was actually this classic Western series that made Eastwood want to become a director.

While his connection to Eastwood is interesting, in reality, Hale was a man of many roles: Over the course of his decades-long career, he appeared in over 200 movies and TV series, and only a handful of them are related to "Gilligan's Island." His other notable television credits include "Gunsmoke," "The Littlest Hobo," "The Love Boat," "Murder, She Wrote," "Magnum, P.I.," "ALF," and "Growing Pains."