Why Gilligan's Island Has Timeless Humor, According To Bob Denver

The baby boomers who first watched "Gilligan's Island" back in the '60s now have grandchildren who enjoy watching the series. That's quite a legacy to maintain, but the cast of "Gilligan's Island" have taken it all in stride, especially Bob Denver. His identity is intertwined with the show, and that's okay, because the positives outweigh the negatives. "When you realize it's not going away, it's entertaining more people every year, you kind of accept it," he told the Madisonville Kentucky Messenger (via MeTV). "People say, 'Thanks, you were part of my childhood.'"

The fact that Denver frequently appeared as Gilligan in guest starring roles on television further cemented him as the character in the public consciousness. Eventually, he decided to use his fame to improve the state of the world: Denver allowed an organic farming collective to use his face and likeness on their labeling, with all the proceeds going to charity. "I thought, 'What the heck. If I put my face on a product and it's going to be a clean, fresh, good-tasting product, how much money could I make? Whoa! Lots and lots of money,'" he said.

Denver was known to be passionate about charity work. He and his wife, Dreama Denver, even started their own non-profit called The Denver Foundation in honor of their autistic son, Colin. They also created a radio station to help bring funds into the foundation, which supports people with special needs in West Virginia. "He loved this area, considered himself an adopted West Virginian and was a tireless ambassador for the state," Dreama Denver once said. "Regardless of how important and far reaching his television legacy was, and is, his love for our son and his desire to help other families like ours trumped even that."