This Forgotten '60s Clint Eastwood Western Is Streaming For Free

Clint Eastwood is such an iconic figure when it comes to Westerns that genre classics like "High Plains Drifter," "The Outlaw Josey Wales," and "Unforgiven" hardly scratch the surface of his tenure in the saddle. For every "Pale Rider," there's an underseen gem such as "Bronco Billy" that doesn't receive nearly as much attention. Whether you're a Western aficionado or a casual viewer looking to fill in an Eastwood blindspot, Tubi has you covered this month with 1968's "Hang 'Em High."

The Ted Post-directed film opens with Jed Cooper (Eastwood) finding himself at the mercy of a lawless vigilante posse run by Captain Wilson (Ed Begley). Believing he's directly responsible for the death of his cattle's previous owner, the nine men string the retired U.S. Marshal up from a tree and leave him for dead. But Cooper is far from arriving at the pearly gates: he's not only rescued and cleared of all charges, he gets to witness the real murderer being hanged from the town square. Seeing the anger behind his eyes, Judge Adam Fenton (Pat Hingle) offers Cooper the opportunity to bring in the lynching posse alive under the guise of the law. But the newly appointed Marshal of Fort Grant comes to learn that the line between justice and revenge is a thin one.

"Hang 'Em High" may not be one of Eastwood's very best works (although we included it on our list of Eastwood's 10 best Westerns), but it's an important one that deserves to be recognized as the start of what would become one of the most prolific movie careers of all time.