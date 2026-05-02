5 Time Travel TV Shows Everyone Needs To Watch At Least Once

Whether it's presented as metaphysical fantasy, serious science fiction, or some wibbly-wobby timey-wimey thing in between, time travel can be one of the most fun and exciting tropes in fiction. Sometimes the appeal lies in the freedom to have adventures in any possible setting. On other occasions, it's the mechanics of time travel itself that create the drama: is it possible to change the past? If you can change it, would you? Should you?

There have been many great stories about time travel (and if you need more recommendations, here's Looper's top 54 time travel movies of all time ranked). Here, we're focusing on the cream of the crop of time travel TV shows. Pretty much anyone with even a passing interest in stories about traversing the space-time continuum is likely to love these five shows — and even if you don't love them, you should give them a try anyway, because who knows how much you'll benefit from this cultural enrichment in the future.