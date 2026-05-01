The Devil Wears Prada 2's Funniest Feud Explained

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Contains spoilers for "The Devil Wears Prada 2"

Meryl Streep's Miranda Priestly clashes with many due to her sharp tongue, but her funniest feud happens in the newly released "The Devil Wears Prada 2." While Miranda lowers her glasses and glares into the souls of countless people in the film, there's only one person who elicits a "ugh, not them" reaction out of her: Lady Gaga.

Their feud is teased in a scene in which Nigel Kipling (Stanley Tucci) informs Miranda that due to corporate budget cuts at Runway, John Legend will no longer be able to perform at their show in Milan. So Nigel suggests reaching out to someone else for the music. He doesn't say who, but Miranda immediately knows who he is talking about and shoots him down, hinting at creative clashes in the past. Nigel and Miranda go back and forth for a while until Miranda concedes to the request — who later turns out to be Gaga.

Before the show in Italy, Miranda goes backstage to exchange "pleasantries" with Gaga. It's made clear that Gaga is only doing this since Nigel threatened that she would never grace the cover of Runway again if she declined. As soon as Miranda leaves, Gaga blows up at her security for allowing Miranda in her dressing room, then struts out onstage and performs her song "Shape of a Woman." Whether Lady Gaga was Method acting again in this role is up for debate.