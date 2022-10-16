Anne Hathaway Crushes Any Hope For A Devil Wears Prada Sequel

In June 2006, the fashion industry hit the spotlight when "The Devil Wears Prada," starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, hit theaters and found success.

Based on the book of the same name written by Lauren Weisberger, the movie follows Andrea "Andy" Sachs (Hathaway), a recent college graduate who aspires to be a journalist. Despite her disdain for the fashion industry, to get her foot in the door and kickstart her career, she applies to be a junior assistant to Runway magazine editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly (Streep). Despite all odds, she lands the job and vows to keep it for a year, in hopes that her experience working under a well-respected name will easily nab her a job anywhere she wants. Unfortunately, she comes to learn that Priestly is one of the most fastidious people, demanding perfection from both her and her first assistant Emily (Emily Blunt).

Upon release, the movie was met with critical acclaim, earning a spot on the American Film Institute's (AFI) list for Movies of the Year, with a particular focus on Streep's performance, receiving an Oscar nod and a Golden Globe win. It was also a commercial success, earning over $326 million worldwide against a budget of $35 million (via Box Office Mojo).

With the film earning so much love, it makes sense that fans would still be asking for a sequel. Unfortunately, Hathaway stopped all "Devil Wears Prada" sequel discussions.