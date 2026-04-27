10 Times Marvel Actors Broke Their Co-Stars On Set

The timeline of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to loads of talented actors who love to joke around on the set, so it's not too shocking that some of them enjoy making their colleagues laugh — even if that means ruining a take or two. Want to watch a bunch of folks from the MCU make their scene partners crack up? Click our video above and enjoy a montage of the best bloopers from the massively successful franchise.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" films are already funny, but the cast manages to make them even more hilarious thanks to their on-screen slip-ups. Kurt Russell's amiable nature comes through in this blooper from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," in which his attempt at saying the word "Star Lord" comes out as "Star Wars." Then there's Dave Bautista, who's normally taciturn as Drax the Destroyer, but can't help swearing in front of a group of child actors after messing up his line, giggling all the while.

Marvel's "Spider-Man" series is much more serious in nature, but its actors can't resist the impulse to laugh either. For example, here's Tom Holland breaking up Jacob Batalon by comparing Ned's home life and Peter's during a take in "Spider-Man: Homecoming." "They let you have parties. My parents ... are dead." They both immediately break up laughing.