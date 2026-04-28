Tragic Details About Game Of Thrones Star Lena Headey

Cersei's identity as a mother is a huge part of her character — even though, as a young girl, she's offered a prophecy that tells her she'll have three royal children who will end up in "golden shrouds," indicating that they'll die young. (This does, in fact, happen ... but with all due respect to Cersei, watching her awful son Joffrey, who's played by Jack Gleeson, die is one of the show's highlights.) As Lena Headey — who has a son and a daughter — told her co-star Maisie Williams in an interview with Net-a-Porter's The Edit (via People Magazine), she struggled with post-partum depression while making "Game of Thrones," which made something that could already feel tough that much harder.

Headey's first son was born in 2010, which is right around when "Game of Thrones" started filming ... and Headey told Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the series, that she was going through a rough time in real life during Cersei's first outing on the series. "Really horrendous – I was postnatally depressed, but I didn't know it," Headey said, describing how hard it was for her to film some of the deeply emotional scenes in Season 1 of the fantasy series. "I saw a doctor for the medical check, and I just burst into tears. She said I was postnatally depressed and I went, 'Am I? Why is that?'"

Thankfully, Headey was able to get help. "I saw a great guy and he sorted me out, but I did the first year [on 'Game of Thrones'] in that space, figuring out motherhood and going through a weird time personally," she admitted. "It was tricky."