Game Of Thrones: What Episode Does Joffrey Die?

Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) may be widely hailed as the most hated character on "Game of Thrones" (and understandably so), but one individual gives the Lord of the Dreadfort a run for his money: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson).

There's not a single redeeming quality about this young king, who delights in the cruel treatment of others. Whether he's making Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) behold the head of her late father, Ned Stark (Sean Bean), whose death Joffrey ordered in a scene that went too far, or tormenting his uncle, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), he goes out of his way to make the lives of those around him a living nightmare. The only person he's seemingly respectful toward is Margaery Tyrell (Natalie Dormer), though her grandmother, Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg), is completely aware of his sadistic ways.

Aside from his mother, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Joffrey is despised by all. Even his loyal Kingsguard member, Sandor Clegane, aka The Hound (Rory McCann), has some choice words for his king when he abandons his duties in the middle of battle. With so many enemies, Joffrey's eventual demise isn't necessarily surprising. But it's oh so satisfying. Let's reflect on one of the most iconic — and deserving — deaths on "Game of Thrones."