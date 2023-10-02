Why The Cast Of Gen V Looks So Familiar
Contains spoilers for "Gen V" and "The Boys"
the MCU movies successfully brought superhero content to the masses, Prime Video's "The Boys" shows that not every comic book adaptation needs to be family-friendly. Since its premiere in 2019, the show has been praised for its satirical take on the genre, gritty and mature storylines, and intense violence, making it stand out compared to many other superhero releases in recent years.
The franchise has now expanded with the release of "Gen V." This spin-off focuses on a group of teenage students at the fictional Godolkin University School of Crimefighting, who learn how to harness their superpowers and compete for a chance to get the best position when they graduate. Unlike its predecessor, though, "Gen V" features a relatively young cast filled with actors who are still making names for themselves.
Of course, that doesn't mean that you won't have seen these actors in other places before. In fact, many of them have had significant parts in major television series and films. Here's why the cast of "Gen V" looks so familiar to you.
Jaz Sinclair
Jaz Sinclair is no stranger to big franchises on streaming services, with her most memorable role coming in Netflix's "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." Fans of that series will remember her for portraying Rosalind Walker, Sabrina's (Kiernan Shipka) best friend and fellow witch. Sinclair appeared in all 36 episodes of the series, dating Harvey Winkle (Ross Lynch) while discovering more about her power as a seer. Simply by touching a person or object, she can gain foresight about its future –- something that all women in her family have the ability to do due to a curse.
Outside of the four-season Netflix show, Sinclair has also starred in the 2015 Jake Schreier comedy-drama "Paper Towns" alongside Nat Wolff and Cara Delevingne. The actor also played a more significant role in the 2016 thriller "When the Bough Breaks," where her character offers to become a surrogate for a couple but falls in love with the husband. Notably, Sinclair was part of the cast of "Slender Man" in 2018, a panned film that earned her a Golden Raspberry Awards nomination.
Starring in "Gen V" as the lead protagonist Marie Moreau, Sinclair has revealed that the character faces an inner conflict where she has to decide whether to follow the rules or be a true hero. She told Entertainment Weekly, "I think that ultimately she's choosing to be a real hero and to do the right thing, even if it is at her own expense — even though she's wanted more than anything forever to be in the Seven."
Chance Perdomo
Like Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo is also an alumnus of "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina." As part of the main cast, he portrayed Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's cousin who moves to the United States from England. A Warlock, he often accompanies Sabrina on her adventures but spends time under house arrest after a failed attempt to destroy the Vatican, leading to his decision to help run the mortuary set up by Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Hilda (Lucy Davis).
Perdomo first came to public attention for his starring role in the BBC drama film "Killed by My Debt," a story focusing on the death by suicide of a young man in the U.K. after he accrued a £1,000 debt from unpaid parking fines. His performance earned the young actor a BAFTA nomination for leading actor, although the prize ended up going to Benedict Cumberbatch for "Patrick Melrose." He also portrayed Landon Gibson in the three most recent movies in the "After" franchise.
Speaking to Collider, Perdomo explained that he loves how "Gen V" concentrates on characters — like his own Andre Anderson — trying to achieve their very best. He said, "The parts of the story that resonate for me and I always keep coming back to this, is that it really showcases the human aspects."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
Lizze Broadway
As is true of her fellow "Gen V" castmates, you may not know Lizze Broadway's name, but she actually has more than a decade of experience in the industry. Still, her role in "Gen V" is definitely the most high-profile of her credits. Broadway's first role came all the way back in 2010 when she had an appearance in a single episode of "Southland," which was followed up with a minor role in an episode of "Shameless."
Since then, she has been cast in more significant roles, including the character of Becca Koats in the HBO drama "Here and Now" with Holly Hunter and Tim Robbins. She has also portrayed two different individuals in the Nathan Fillion-led police procedural "The Rookie" and was one of the leads in "American Pie Presents: Girls' Rules," playing Stephanie Stifler. Broadway can also count appearances in "Splitting Up Together" and "The Inhabitant" among her credits so far.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed how she had spoken to "The Boys" star Jack Quaid about the best way to remove fake blood before filming started, as she knew how bloody the series was going to be. "I was like, 'How do you get the blood off?' He's like, 'Shaving cream and Dawn soap will be your best friend,'" Broadway said. "Shaving cream is the only thing that gets it off!"
Maddie Phillips
Born in Canada, Maddie Phillips moved to Australia at a young age and spent much of her youth in the country developing a strong passion for acting. During the early 2010s, she was cast in a number of projects, including "If I Had Wings" and the "Batman" fan film "Nightwing: Prodigal," in which she took on the role of Harley Quinn. Phillips went on to make a single appearance on the hit television series "Supernatural" and made her breakthrough with a recurring part in the Netflix comedy "Project Mc2" as Devon D'Marco, replacing Alyssa Lynch for Season 5.
However, "Gen V" viewers will probably know her best for playing one of the two main characters in "Teenage Bounty Hunters," a Netflix series that aired its only season in 2020. The teen comedy-drama stars Phillips and Anjelica Bette Fellini, who play a pair of twins secretly working as bounty hunters to fix their father's truck after they accidentally damage it. Both leads received widespread praise for their performances in the show, establishing Phillips as a rising star and no doubt contributing to her casting in "Gen V" as Cate Dunlap.
London Thor
Another one of the younger stars of "Gen V" is London Thor. Her first screen credit came in the television series "The Rolling Soldier," in which she played Sadie Flynn in three episodes. This was followed up with a recurring role in "Shameless" as Olivia before she was cast in the Netflix psychological thriller "You" in 2021, playing Stephanie. She has also had appearances in "Lady Bird" and "Never Have I Ever." Outside of acting, she directed the short film "Moments" and wrote the upcoming short "Different Places."
Thor joined the cast of "Gen V" a little later in development, replacing Reina Hardesty in the role of Jordan Li. She shares the role with Derek Luh, as the character shifts between genders distinguished by the two actors. Thor has confirmed that they both got along very quickly and began sharing ideas about how to build up the character. "When we first met, it was kinda like an immediate click — we both had similar thoughts," she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "We both were open to talking about the character and open to each other's opinions. We built this character from the ground up."
Derek Luh
Derek Luh might not have been acting for all that long, but he's been a force in the world of entertainment for some years as a musician. Following his first release in 2013, Luh has put out several albums and EPs. During that time, he's also worked with some of the biggest names in hip-hop, collaborating and touring with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly and French Montana.
In terms of acting, Luh made his debut in the 2019 Marvel series "Runaways" and then went on to portray Jack Allen in two episodes of "All Rise." His first major role came in the Starz comedy-horror series "Shining Vale," where he played Ryan He alongside actors such as Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear. On the show, Ryan is a devoted man of faith and acts as a romantic interest for Gaynor Phelps (Gus Birney).
Luh spoke about how well "Gen V" captures the craziness of college life for teenagers in an interview with Prime Video (via Collider). "They've done such a good job of just showing how absolutely insane it is to be a college student at any time, but especially now, because everything is recorded," the actor said. "Everything can go on social media."
Asa Germann
Despite landing a role as one of the main characters in "Gen V," actor Asa Germann isn't someone whom many people will be familiar with. His first acting role came in the short film "Two Little Boys" in 2020, with an appearance in another short coming a year later. 2022 saw him land a part in the Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan crime thriller "Dahmer –- Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" on Netflix, although Germann's character was minor and unnamed.
In "Gen V," Germann plays Sam Riordan. The young supe attends Godolkin University, where he battles with his constant hallucinations — a side effect of being injected with Compound V as a baby. Talking in an interview with Prime Video about his time filming the series, the young actor opened up about the difficulty he had training for the part (via Collider). "Stunt training is crazy," Germann said. "I am not, despite maybe me looking like I could be athletic, I'm like the least coordinated person on the planet. It's been really challenging."
Shelley Conn
Shelley Conn is a far more experienced actor than many of her co-stars in "Gen V." That's mainly because of the fact that she's one of the older members of the cast. Conn made her on-screen debut in 2000 as part of the cast of the television movie "The Last Musketeer" and has since become a regular on TV.
Along with recurring parts in the likes of "Liar" and "The Deceived," Conn has voiced the headmistress Mrs. Sidiqui in the British animated series "Dodo." Her most notable credits have come in shows on Netflix and Prime Video, with the actor playing Edwina and Kate's mother Lady Mary Sharma in "Bridgerton" and Beelzebub in "Good Omens," opposite Michael Sheen and David Tennant.
In "Gen V," Conn portrays Indira Shetty, the dean of Godolkin University and the person ultimately responsible for the superpowered students who attend the school. As part of her job, she has to rank the various teenagers and try to keep them out of trouble despite having no superpowers of her own.
Alexander Calvert
Alexander Calvert is no stranger to television, having been a regular on TV screens since the mid-2000s. He made his first on-screen appearance in an episode of "The Dead Zone" at the age of 12 and was soon cast in television series such as "The Troop," as well as the film "To Be Fat Like Me" alongside Kaley Cuoco.
His breakthrough role came in 2015 when he was cast as Hunter Gibbs in five episodes of "The Returned" on A&E, which coincided with Calvert landing a recurring role on "Arrow" as Lonnie Machin. The following year, he joined the hugely popular fantasy drama series "Supernatural" as Jack Kline, the son of Lucifer and a regular ally to the Winchesters throughout the later seasons of the series.
As well as making him a household name, it was a part that the actor enjoyed due to the complexity of the character. Calvert said in an interview with Boys By Girls, "What I like about Jack's identity is that he is not necessarily one side: he deals with the white, black and grey like all of us. He is all-encompassing." Calvert plays the character of Rufus, another Godolkin student, in "Gen V."
Patrick Schwarzenegger
Patrick Schwarzenegger may be one of the most familiar faces in "Gen V," even for those who haven't seen him in any other TV shows or movies. That's because he's the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger. He plays Golden Boy in "Gen V," a popular superhero at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting whose real name is Luke Riordan. Having been around film sets since he was a young boy, it may have seemed inevitable that the younger Schwarzenegger would move into acting. He landed his first on-screen role in 2006 in the film "The Benchwarmers" and then took up acting more seriously some years later with roles in "Stuck in Love" and "Grown Ups 2."
Throughout the late 2010s, Schwarzenegger made appearances in films such as "Midnight Sun," "Echo Boomers," and "Stowaway," and he's found more success in recent years. His breakout role came in the HBO crime series "The Staircase," in which he plays the real-life character Todd Peterson, who tries to prove that his father murdered his mother and stepmother. He also landed a recurring role in "The Terminal List" as Donny Mitchell in 2022 before being cast in "Gen V."
Sean Patrick Thomas
Sean Patrick Thomas is likely one of the actors on "Gen V" that the most viewers will recognize. After all, he has more than 70 screen credits to his name and has been working in the industry since 1995. From his early roles in the likes of "One Life to Live" and "New York Undercover," Thomas has established himself and become a regular film and television actor across a diverse range of genres.
His first major role came in 2000 when he was part of the main cast of the crime drama "The District," playing Detective Temple Page across all four seasons of the CBS show. Around the same time, he starred as Derek Reynolds in "Save the Last Dance" and went on to appear in both "Barbershop" and its two sequels. More recently, he voiced a university professor in the animated web series "Vixen" and had a recurring role in the 2022 series "Reasonable Doubt" as the billionaire Brayden Miller.
Thomas plays Polarity, one of the few regular adult characters, in "Gen V," and he has said that he believes the older generation to be the true villain of the show. "I think what the show really kind of sets up for you is how youthful idealism, generally speaking, gets corrupted by adults," he said in an interview with Prime Video (via Collider). "And I think that we see that in a very kind of literal way on 'Gen V.'"
Clancy Brown
Clancy Brown plays Richard Brinkenhoff in "Gen V," a professor at Godolkin University who acts as an antagonist to the students thanks to his overly aggressive training techniques and questionable morals. This makes sense for the actor, who has often portrayed villains throughout his long career. Having made his breakthrough in the 1983 film "Bad Boys" alongside Sean Penn, he has since appeared in over 300 releases.
His most high-profile roles have included playing the villainous Kurgan in "Highlander" and Sgt. Charles Zim in "Starship Troopers." He had a notable role in "The Shawshank Redemption" as Captain Byron Hadley, the violent prison guard, and had a brief part in "John Wick: Chapter 4" as the Harbinger. Outside of films, Brown has appeared in "Billions" and "Carnivále" as part of the main cast.
Brown has also lent his iconic voice to characters like Mr. Krabs in "SpongeBob Squarepants" and Lex Luthor in various series within the DC Animated Universe. He also voiced several characters in the video game franchise "Crash Bandicoot" and has also had roles in "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Star Wars: The Clone Wars."