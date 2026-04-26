Tragic Details About Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor

For many, achieving a recognizable status in film and television is the dream, but that dream can quickly turn into a nightmare. There are many downsides to becoming famous, especially when it happens as quickly as it did for Phoebe Dynevor. Despite growing up in the industry, the success of "Bridgerton" catapulted her to a level of fame she maybe wasn't ready for.

Dynevor figured "Bridgerton" would be just like any other TV show she had done up until that point, but the first season debuted in December 2020 when many people were still affected by COVID-19 lockdowns and didn't have much for entertainment save for a spicy new romantic series on Netflix. The newfound fame hit Dynevor hard. "It's quite out-of-body and weird," she told Harper's Bazaar. "It was only when we started being able to leave the house again and there were photographers outside — which was really scary — that I realized if I went out in my pajamas, there might be someone taking pictures."

Dynevor also stated during the interview, "I'm full of anxiety. I have a fear of failure, letting someone down, contradicting myself." And the spotlight was all on her following "Bridgerton," as she became one of the breakout stars of 2021. She's excelled in other roles outside of "Bridgerton," proving she has what it takes to have a long career, and she revealed that she has several ways of maintaining her composure: "I meditate, I have a therapist, I walk every day. There are things I do to ground myself, because it's quite hectic at the moment."