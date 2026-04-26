Tragic Details About Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor
For Phoebe Dynevor, showbusiness is in the blood. Her mother is actress Sally Dynevor, a fixture on "Coronation Street," and her father, Tim Dynevor, is a screenwriter best known for his work on "Emmerdale," another long-running British soap. Her grandmother, Shirley Dynevor, was also an actress, so going into the entertainment industry was pretty much predetermined for her. But whereas much of her family's fame has been confined to the United Kingdom, Dynevor has made waves across the pond in the United States, mostly thanks to "Bridgerton."
Dynevor plays fourth Bridgerton child and eldest daughter Daphne in the first two seasons of Netflix's smash hit period drama. In that time, Daphne goes on quite the rollercoaster ride as she navigates the joys and pitfalls of love. Dynevor likely had a much easier time breaking into the industry than other actresses given her connections, but that doesn't mean her entire life has been a promenade around the park. In fact, the Greater Manchester native has had her fair share of troubles in her time. Here are some tragic details about "Bridgerton" star Phoebe Dynevor.
She struggled with anxiety after Bridgerton exploded
For many, achieving a recognizable status in film and television is the dream, but that dream can quickly turn into a nightmare. There are many downsides to becoming famous, especially when it happens as quickly as it did for Phoebe Dynevor. Despite growing up in the industry, the success of "Bridgerton" catapulted her to a level of fame she maybe wasn't ready for.
Dynevor figured "Bridgerton" would be just like any other TV show she had done up until that point, but the first season debuted in December 2020 when many people were still affected by COVID-19 lockdowns and didn't have much for entertainment save for a spicy new romantic series on Netflix. The newfound fame hit Dynevor hard. "It's quite out-of-body and weird," she told Harper's Bazaar. "It was only when we started being able to leave the house again and there were photographers outside — which was really scary — that I realized if I went out in my pajamas, there might be someone taking pictures."
Dynevor also stated during the interview, "I'm full of anxiety. I have a fear of failure, letting someone down, contradicting myself." And the spotlight was all on her following "Bridgerton," as she became one of the breakout stars of 2021. She's excelled in other roles outside of "Bridgerton," proving she has what it takes to have a long career, and she revealed that she has several ways of maintaining her composure: "I meditate, I have a therapist, I walk every day. There are things I do to ground myself, because it's quite hectic at the moment."
She wasn't asked to return to Bridgerton
While Daphne Bridgerton was definitely a main character in the first season of "Bridgerton," she takes on more of a supporting role for the second outing. By the end of "Bridgerton" Season 2, Daphne has returned to her quiet life married to Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) after periodically offering some guidance to her younger siblings throughout the season. Dynevor was a guest on Collider's "Ladies' Night" podcast in 2026 where she was asked about why she hasn't been back on "Bridgerton" since Season 2. "I just want to say I have not received a call," Dynevor explained. "And when I get that call, I will be there if I can."
As for the reason why Daphne hasn't been needed, Dynevor elaborated that it was largely due to the show's production not knowing which characters they wanted to follow for future stories. She said that she and Regé-Jean Page "were like the ones that got away I think, in a certain way," but she added that she "would always come back" if she was asked. Page not returning for Season 2 was a TV actor exit that blindsided audiences, as he became a fan-favorite, but he was already in high-demand following Season 1's conclusion. Fortunately, neither Dynevor nor Page have been hard-pressed for work since "Bridgerton," proving the show's power to help launch careers.
Dynevor lost two family members in quick succession
When "Bridgerton" first came out, it should've been a purely joyous time for Phoebe Dynevor. Despite having some smaller acting roles, this was her big break. But the happy times were clouded by a death in the family. In January 2021, Dynevor took to Instagram to share with her followers that her great-grandmother had recently passed away at the astonishing age of 101. To honor her memory, Dynevor posted a photo of her having landed after jumping out of a plane while she was in her 90s.
Two years later, there would be another death in the family as the "Bridgerton" star's grandmother, Shirley Dynevor, died at the age of 89. Phoebe Dynevor re-shared on Instagram her father's post commemorating his mother's life. Tim Dynevor would write an obituary for his mother for The Guardian, ending on these touching words: "She was an immensely kind, considerate and vibrant soul with a deliciously wicked sense of humor that stayed with her almost to the end."
She had a failed audition for Lois Lane in Superman
Following her stint on "Bridgerton," Phoebe Dynevor has found great work elsewhere. She starred in the 2023 psychological thriller "Fair Play" as well as the dystopian flick "Anniversary." But, as is the case with any actor, there will be the jobs that got away: Dynevor auditioned for the part of Lois Lane in 2025's "Superman," but didn't get it. Lois Lane would instead be portrayed by Rachel Brosnahan.
This role would have taken Dynevor to the next level in her career, but it wasn't to be. Despite the disappointment, she maintained a positive outlook on the situation. "It was a whirlwind and then I realized that it was over, but it was great," she told Variety. In 2024, she lamented to the London Evening Standard how it felt like great parts for women her age were few and far between. "It's a really good time for older women which is amazing and there's a lot for these young men, but not a lot for the actresses that I know in my age bracket," she said.
Dynevor still has exciting roles coming up (she's been cast in the next M. Night Shyamalan movie, "Remain") but she's now determined to get more into producing so that she can have more of a say about what projects get made. "I would like to create the material that I feel is missing. I don't know when that will be, but it's a dream of mine," she told the Evening Standard.
Dynevor has experienced panic attacks on set
While acting is make-believe, it can have some real-world consequences. Phoebe Dynevor has experienced panic attacks on set multiple times throughout her career. When filming the first season of "Bridgerton," she felt self-conscious during a scene where she's walking down a staircase as everyone else stares at her. "Everyone has days where they wake up and feel like poo and don't want to see people, let alone be on camera," she told Grazia. "It just so happened I was having one of those days then, and felt so out of my comfort zone. Basically, I had a full-blown panic attack." You can't tell during the scene as Daphne looks completely composed during her walk, which is a testament to Dynevor's acting abilities.
Years later, Dynevor experienced something similar while filming the shark movie "Thrash." She plays Lisa, a heavily pregnant woman who gets trapped in a town hit hard by a hurricane that brings in shark-infested water. Early in the film, Lisa's stuck in a car that's pinned down by tree branches. She admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that the scene triggered a panic attack. "The branches were everywhere, and then the water rising was very scary," she explained. "The water was not actually rising; the car was getting dropped into water. But it's still scary. You know you're safe, obviously, but your body doesn't." The next time you watch a movie where the character is in distress, spare a thought for what the actor went through.