When Is Welcome To Derry Set In Stephen King's IT Timeline?

Ever since Stephen King's novel "IT" was first adapted, it has captivated audiences — and left plenty of people with lasting scars when it comes to OG killer clown villain Pennywise, who was originally portrayed by Tim Curry in the 1990 miniseries and effectively reimagined by Bill Skarsgård in the 2017 big-screen blockbuster. But in this day and age, it's not a franchise unless there's multiple moving parts, and "IT" is no different. The horror returned to the small screen in 2025 in the form of the HBO series "It: Welcome to Derry."

Set in 1962, "Derry" is a prequel to the main "IT" story that everyone is already familiar with, exploring the town's curse 27 years before the 2017 film's 1980s-set storyline (updated from the novel's placement decades earlier) with a fresh cast of characters investigating the fictional town's increasing number of missing children.

Starring James Remar, Chris Chalk, and Taylour Paige, with Skarsgård reprising his chilling role as Pennywise, the popular show, which released eight episodes for the inaugural season, delves into the town's dark history of violence and the mysterious disappearances that happen every 27 years. Fans know that's when Pennywise begins an intense period of feeding and violence before it goes into hibernation once again.