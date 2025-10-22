It: Welcome To Derry Review - A Joyless Return To Stephen King's Horror World

Given how disjointed and unengaging the first few hours of "It: Welcome to Derry" are, it takes a while until the show starts focusing on what the hell it's truly about. Granted, I'm not as well-versed in the nooks and crannies of the "It" universe as a hardcore fan — and frankly, it's been six years since "It: Chapter Two" came out – but that shouldn't be an excuse for how lackluster and generic the action and the drama in the series feels.

We begin with the disappearance of a young boy who moves to Derry with his parents in 1962, after which bizarre things start happening in this sleepy little town. Then we follow a group of kids whose individual plotlines couldn't be more dull if they tried, alongside a military subplot where decent character actors (like Jovan Adepo, James Remar, and Chris Chalk) are forced to do the kind of acting that feels like a chore with all the stereotypical and predictable beats that a story like this usually entails. They aren't doing a bad job by any means, but their characters are awfully uninspired and tedious. All that just to finally get to the point: exploring the roots of how the eldritch evil of Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) came to be. Still, in a show that attempts to juggle multiple individual dramas with a handful of characters between spaced-out scares, there should be at least something vaguely appealing about them to keep up the viewers' interest.

Speaking of scares (and this is where the series really bleeds out early on), "It: Welcome to Derry" mostly comes off as a lame PG-13 attempt at delivering some by-the-book spookiness that's often more laughable than creepy. There are some slightly intriguing ideas, recurring monster designs, and an apt amount of gore, but they're just too few and far between to define the tone and atmosphere the show aims to sustain. There isn't enough ghoulish and startling horror for a horror series, and even half of what we do get is frequently murdered by a hackneyed CGI that resembles cheap B-movies from the early aughts. For a highly anticipated title like this, especially made by HBO, I believe the standard quality should be a lot higher.