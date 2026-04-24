5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Smiling Friends

Few Adult Swim productions in the 2020s have been more grateful surprises than "Smiling Friends," Zach Hadel and Michael Cusack's bizarre, restless, and endlessly surprising dark comedy about a charity ostensibly devoted to helping people smile. With candy-colored visuals and animation by turns charmingly simple and hilariously overcomplicated, the show follows friends and co-workers Pim Pimling (Cusack) and Charlie Dompler (Hadel) down a succession of befuddling rabbit holes, explored to rapid-fire comic perfection in 11-minute helpings that — if you're partial to full-blown surrealism and deranged cartoon gore — leave you wanting more.

As it happens, fans of the show have, indeed, been left wanting following the conclusion of the most recent season in April 2026, as it had been announced that "Smiling Friends" was ending after Season 3. With no new adventures of Pim and Charlie to look forward to, the next best alternative if you've gotten through all three seasons and 27 episodes is to watch other shows kindred to it in tone, comedic style, and aesthetics.

As inimitable as this show can be at its best, those looking for a "Smiling Friends" successor in their lives will be pleased to know that there are several other animated series that share a lot of the unique stuff that makes Hadel and Cusack's creation so addictive. Perhaps unsurprisingly, a lot of those recommended next watches are network cousins; "Smiling Friends" is, after all, a quintessentially Adult Swim series. Read on for a list of five shows you need to watch if you like "Smiling Friends."