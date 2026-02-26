Why Smiling Friends Is Ending After Season 3

On February 25, Adult Swim's YouTube channel posted a video titled "Important announcement from Michael and Zach," in which "Smiling Friends" creators (and lead voice actors) Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel announced they would be ending their popular animated series after its current season. Two episodes remain for Season 3, which will air on Adult Swim on April 12, and they are said to be fun bonus adventures rather than any sort of "finale." The news shocked fans, due to the previous announcement that Adult Swim was renewing the show through Season 5.

So why is the cartoon, which Looper ranks among the 25 best Adult Swims series of all time, ending so soon? Cusack explained in the video, "After we finished Season 3, Zach and I just both had the same feeling where we felt pretty burnt out after putting years and years into this, but also pretty accomplished. We came to this feeling where we were like, 'I think that could just be it.'"

Hadel emphasized the plan for the show was always to "put 110% into it and then go out what feels like on top, what feels like 'leave them wanting more,' rather than going 'That show is still on the air? Oh God.'" The creators didn't want the show to become "half-hearted," and while other long-running animated comedies in the vein of this one have switched up creative teams over the years, Cusack said that would be "too weird" for "Smiling Friends," a show where the creators voice the main characters and have been "control freak-y" over every aspect of its production.