Aqua Teen Creators Dave Willis And Matt Maiellaro Are As Silly As Their Cartoon - Exclusive Interview

So much of the plot of this new movie is about unionization, and the film's animation studio, Bento Box, unionized just this fall. Would you say the Aqua Teens helped inspire this?

Maiellaro: Yeah, I would say we did. We've greatly influenced that. I think almost every company now is going to go union because of what we've done.

Willis: Matt and I just started our own union. [It's a] union of two; no one else is allowed in. Our healthcare situation hasn't improved, though. We've come to all the healthcare providers saying, "We have a union of two."

Maiellaro: But our rates are really high.

Willis: Our rates went up, yes.

What are your favorite voices to do?

Maiellaro: I like doing the little baby with the football head. He's funny. Did you see him? Remember in the movie where he shows up? That's me.

Willis: I still do that Meatwad voice with my cat and my dog every day. I can't stop. I just cannot stop, and I'm like, "You little fart master. Fart monger. Little fart bubble." I come up with names using the word "fart" a lot.

Fifteen years and three corporate regimes later, is there any chance of the banned Boston episode getting an official release?

Maiellaro: Well, it got released on YouTube a while ago.

Willis: Because we rewrote it. There was this whole angle involving trolls living under the bridge that had been taking them ... Then someone got a rough cut of it and put it on YouTube, and I told somebody I had given the one cut of it to Paul F. Tompkins, who plays the Boston cop in the thing, and Paul got pestered for years about it.

Maiellaro: Our lawyers are still talking to him.

Willis: That's why Paul's not online anymore, because [of] our army of internet trolls pestering him about the Boston episode.

Is there anything you regret from the 15 seasons of "Aqua Teen Hunger Force"?

Maiellaro: I'm trying to think.

Willis: No.

Maiellaro: No.

Willis: Usually regret keeps you up at night if you think about it.

Maiellaro: It was 15 years of pure bliss and fun. There was nothing to regret about that.