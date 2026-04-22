Storage Wars Star Darrell Sheets Dead At 67
Trigger Warning: This article includes discussion of suicide.
"Storage Wars" star Darrell Sheets has passed away at the age of 67. The Lake Havasu City Police Department in Arizona report that they arrived at Sheets' 'residence after receiving a call about a dead body being in the house. Sheets was found dead at the scene of what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's office for further investigation. The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City and Darrell's family has been notified. This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available," a press release from the department reads in part (via Variety).
Sheets was a mainstay on "Storage Wars," appearing in 163 episodes from Season 1 to Season 15. Cheerful, fearless, and boasting a big personality, he could always be counted on to entertain as he rooted through storage sheds and won countless auctions to land a number of bizarre finds which he then sold for big bucks. He appeared on the program with his son, Brandon, and was nicknamed "The Gambler." He didn't do much television work outside of "Storage Wars," but appeared on MeTV's "Toon in with Me" as himself.
Darrell Sheets had experienced previous health issues
Darrell Sheets had not been in the best of health leading up to his untimely passing. He experienced a heart attack in 2019 after a period of illness and was hospitalized as a result. At that time, he was diagnosed with congestive heart failure and a severe lung ailment. Sheets subsequently retired from the world of auctioneering to run his own antique shop called Havasu Show Me Your Junk,which is still open as of this writing. Sheets' last social media post was a February 2026 Facebook entry.
Those closest to Sheets have yet to weigh in publicly on his passing, though the network that hosted his antics has spoken out. "We are saddened by the passing of a beloved member of our Storage Wars family, Darrell 'The Gambler' Sheets. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time," a spokesman for A&E said in a statement (via TMZ).
Mourning "Storage Wars" fans will always remember his sense of curiosity, excitement, and humor, which was on full display during the show. They'll recall the time he bought a locker filled with human skeletons — one of the most disturbing finds in "Storage Wars" history — and never forget his discovery of the most valuable locker ever found on the series. His light will shine on forever through his son Brandon and his work on the reality program.