Storage Wars Star Darrell Sheets Dead At 67

Trigger Warning: This article includes discussion of suicide.

"Storage Wars" star Darrell Sheets has passed away at the age of 67. The Lake Havasu City Police Department in Arizona report that they arrived at Sheets' 'residence after receiving a call about a dead body being in the house. Sheets was found dead at the scene of what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"The body was ultimately turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's office for further investigation. The male subject has been identified as Darrell Sheets, a 67-year-old resident of Lake Havasu City and Darrell's family has been notified. This incident remains under active investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available," a press release from the department reads in part (via Variety).

Sheets was a mainstay on "Storage Wars," appearing in 163 episodes from Season 1 to Season 15. Cheerful, fearless, and boasting a big personality, he could always be counted on to entertain as he rooted through storage sheds and won countless auctions to land a number of bizarre finds which he then sold for big bucks. He appeared on the program with his son, Brandon, and was nicknamed "The Gambler." He didn't do much television work outside of "Storage Wars," but appeared on MeTV's "Toon in with Me" as himself.