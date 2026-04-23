Stranger Things: Tales From '85 Episode 4 Brings Back An Iconic Weapon

Contains spoilers for "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" Season 1, Episode 4 — "Chapter 4: The Confession"

The new animated series "Stranger Things: Tales from '85" is set snugly between the second and third seasons of the mothership show, showing us what the gang got up to during the winter of 1985. All our favorite "Stranger Things" characters (and a couple of new ones) are back to solve a fresh paranormal mystery in Hawkins, Indiana. The show fills in some gaps for fans, and it also brings back a weapon that viewers fell in love with: Steve Harrington's spiked baseball bat.

Steve's (Joe Keery) bat originally belonged to the Wheeler family — Nancy (Natalia Dyer) took it from their garage when she and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) were setting a trap for the Demogorgon in Season 1, with the latter hammering some nails into it for good measure. Steve ends up using it after joining them and it becomes his signature weapon after that. He wields it to great effect once again during the second season when he and the kids fight some Demodogs in the junkyard, and it can be seen poking out of Steve's backpack when they head into the tunnels beneath Hawkins in the Season 2 finale.