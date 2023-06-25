What Happened To William H. Macy After Shameless?

William H. Macy already had a stacked resume before he began his "Shameless" journey in 2011, having appeared in independent films and blockbusters such as "Jurassic Park III" alike. His role as Frank Gallagher, however, was his most prominent television undertaking to date, and his ten-year-long tenure provided ample time to dive into TV's most deplorable father figure. For his performance as Frank, Macy earned six Emmy nominations.

Macy hung up his "Shameless" hat in 2021, and since then, he's taken on a handful of projects. In January 2023, Macy delighted "Shameless" fans with a guest-starring role on "The Connors." The performance reunited Macy with Emma Kenney, who played Debbie Gallagher, as well as Katy Sagal, who played Dr. Ingrid Jones in Season 9 of "Shameless."

For his first post-"Shameless" film, Macy left his charming dirtbag persona in the dust to play Sam, a woeful man stuck in a loveless marriage, in "Maybe I Do." Macy co-stars in the rom-com alongside Susan Sarandon, Diane Keaton, and Richard Gere. In her review for RogerEbert.com, Marya E. Gates commended Macy for "finding more humanity in his role than the rest of the cast."

Following "Shameless," it didn't take long for Macy to join the cast of another critically acclaimed series.