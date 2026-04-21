What The Cast Of Pixar's Coco Looks Like In Real Life

Pixar was untouchable for many years, but in the 2010s, fans noticed the quality began to falter with films like "Cars 2" and "The Good Dinosaur." Even movies that were just okay felt like a massive step down from the studio's golden era. But then, a film came along that proved Pixar still had what it takes to tell amazing stories that don't talk down to children while offering life-affirming lessons. And it was all done with a little movie called "Coco."

"Coco" is about a young Mexican boy who accidentally winds up in the Land of the Dead. With the help of his deceased great-great-grandfather, he'll have to find a way back to the living. While the film borrows heavily from Mexican culture, anyone can relate to the theme of knowing your loved ones are always with you as long as you remember them. It's easily one of the best Pixar movies of all time, and one that'll make you want to spend more time with your parents and grandparents.

Of course, all of that emotion and profundity is only possible with the talented "Coco" cast who brings these characters to life. If you've always wondered about the faces behind the Pixar characters, now is your chance to see them and learn more their careers.