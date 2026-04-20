10 Classic Comedy Movies That Are Unwatchable Today

Intended as a geeky answer to "Animal House," "Revenge of the Nerds" was a big hit back in the '80s, and it spawned a long-lived franchise with multiple sequels. But decades later, its message of acceptance has been tainted by some pretty poorly aged plot elements. The movie was called out for its sexist, racist, and homophobic issues even when it was a new release. Years later, it's pretty hard to watch our heroes sexually assault a woman by sin of omission. And while it's arguable that Lamar Latrelle (Larry B. Scott) was a revolutionary character for bringing gay representation to the group, he and fellow nerd of color Toshiro Takashi (Brian Tochi) are stereotypical to the max — the flamboyant gay man and the quiet Asian, to be exact.

In the film, Lewis Skolnick (Robert Carradine) and Gilbert Lowe (Anthony Edwards) are two new nerds on the college block who end up pledging Lambda Lambda Lambda — a fraternity otherwise made entirely of Black students — out of desperation. The Tri Lambs quickly become home to anyone who has been rejected by other organizations. They come into conflict with the Alpha Betas, a group of mean-spirited jocks who hazed and rejected Lewis and Gilbert when they tried to join their fraternity. The Tri Lambs gain popularity and start to get a foothold on campus. During this fast and furious prank war, Lewis impersonates one of the Alpha Betas and pretends to be him so he can have sex with his crush, Betty (Julia Montgomery). The Tri Lambs also install cameras in the sorority house of the Pi Delta Pis, where the girlfriends of the Alpha Betas live, and then sell nude photographs of the women they've taken surreptitiously.