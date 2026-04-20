The 1970s was a great decade for horror. For a long time, the film industry had been governed by the so-called Hays Code, a system of censorship in place that controlled what could be shown on screen. The Hays Code prohibited things like violence and gore, even micro-managing plots to make sure the bad guys lost. There were strict rules actors had to follow in Old Hollywood that even governed their personal lives, not just their characters. The Hays Code fell in 1968, so by the time the '70s rolled around, filmmakers had begun to push the limits of what was acceptable in American cinema.

The new era of experimentation and boundary-pushing brought us some of horror's greatest auteurs crafting some of the genre's scariest villains. It was a decade of dastardly deeds on screen, helped along, no doubt, by the decade's famed drug culture. Some 1970s horror movies seem like relics of their time, but others feel as relevant as ever, and the movies you'll find below have very much held up over the years. All influential in their way, some of the films on this list launched franchises that continue today, while others have been remade, revisited, referenced, and rebooted numerous times.

The '70s pushed boundaries, but it was also the decade that birthed the blockbuster, turning cinemas into megaplexes focused on delivering maximum entertainment value. If you're looking for an education in 1970s horror, the movies on this list are must-watches that deserve their massive, lasting reputations as classics. Here are some '70s horror movies that still hold up today.