The Boys Season 5, Episode 3 Brings In Two Surprising Gen V Cameos
Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 3 — "Every One of You Sons of B******"
The final season of Prime Video's "The Boys" has teased the impending arrival of former "Gen V" main character and current Starlighter Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), and she and Jordan Li (London Thor) can even be glimpsed in "The Boys" Season 5 trailer. As such, it was no surprise that the show's final season would feature characters from the spin-off series. What is surprising, however, is just which particular "Gen V" characters make their way in "The Boys" Season 5 first.
It's probably fair to say that no one would have guessed that the last season of "The Boys" would start its rollout of "Gen V" characters with Maverick (Nicholas Hamilton) – the invisible son of the equally invisible Translucent (Alex Hassell) — and Dogknott (Zach McGowen), the dog-themed Wolverine copy. The latter, in particular, barely even featured on "Gen V" outside of dropping by and getting utterly owned by Starlight (Erin Moriarty).
If you like either one of these admittedly minor characters, you're in for a treat here. While both Maverick and Dogknott are largely jokes on "Gen V," both do much better in "Every One of You Sons of B******." Maverick, in particular, gets a pretty tragic little arc that ties back to a major storyline in "The Boys" Season 1.
The show uses Dogknott and Maverick to explore Hughie's past sins
The Boys and Starlight head for Stan Edgar's (Giancarlo Esposito) luxury bunker in search of V-One, the first-generation Compound V serum that has the side effect of making the surviving users immortal. Maverick is already living there with Edgar, while Dogknott is a part of the team that Homelander (Antony Starr) sends there.
Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid) is distraught to see how much Maverick misses his father, who he thinks was murdered by Homelander. In reality, of course, Hughie was the one who killed Translucent in "The Boys" Season 1. Hughie's attempts to bond with the boy backfire when Maverick sneaks out to subdue the supe team. Dogknott smells the invisible kid, and hands him over to the Deep (Chace Crawford) — who's aware of Translucent's true fate and promptly reveals it to Maverick.
Soon, Hughie finds himself fighting Maverick, which ends when Cindy (Ess Hödlmoser) mistakenly explodes Maverick while aiming for Hughie. Just like that, "The Boys" has used two different "Gen V" characters (and Cindy) to explore Hughie's guilt over murdering Translucent. What's more, the sequence means that he now kind of has a hand in not just Translucent's death, but Maverick's as well. "The Boys" Season 5 is more realistic than ever in many ways, and in the case of Hughie, this means the sins of the past can come back to bite.
"The Boys" Season 5 is streaming on Prime Video.