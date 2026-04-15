The Boys Season 5, Episode 3 Brings In Two Surprising Gen V Cameos

Contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 3 — "Every One of You Sons of B******"

The final season of Prime Video's "The Boys" has teased the impending arrival of former "Gen V" main character and current Starlighter Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), and she and Jordan Li (London Thor) can even be glimpsed in "The Boys" Season 5 trailer. As such, it was no surprise that the show's final season would feature characters from the spin-off series. What is surprising, however, is just which particular "Gen V" characters make their way in "The Boys" Season 5 first.

It's probably fair to say that no one would have guessed that the last season of "The Boys" would start its rollout of "Gen V" characters with Maverick (Nicholas Hamilton) – the invisible son of the equally invisible Translucent (Alex Hassell) — and Dogknott (Zach McGowen), the dog-themed Wolverine copy. The latter, in particular, barely even featured on "Gen V" outside of dropping by and getting utterly owned by Starlight (Erin Moriarty).

If you like either one of these admittedly minor characters, you're in for a treat here. While both Maverick and Dogknott are largely jokes on "Gen V," both do much better in "Every One of You Sons of B******." Maverick, in particular, gets a pretty tragic little arc that ties back to a major storyline in "The Boys" Season 1.