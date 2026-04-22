Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Sneakily Introduces A Future Captain America
Contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 6 — "Requiem"
When the trailer for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 came out, all anyone could talk about was the return of Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter). We've been waiting on bated breath for her to finally appear, and Episode 6 — "Requiem" — delivered with the reveal that she's living in seclusion with her daughter, Danielle Cage. Yes, at some point, it seems as though Jessica and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) had a child, and Dani is far more important than you may know. She's just a child in "Born Again," but readers of Marvel comics will be well aware that she has a huge future ahead of her.
Dani first showed up in 2006's "The Pulse" #13, in which Jessica gives birth to her. She received a major upgrade in 2015's "Avengers: Ultron Forever" #1 when she appeared as the latest iteration of Captain America. She's a version of Cap from a far off future but gets transported to another time along with other members of the Avengers from different eras, courtesy of Doctor Doom. He's summoned them all to help him overthrow All-Father Ultron, who has enslaved humanity. But as tends to be the case with Doom, he may have other ideas in mind than simply saving humanity...
Where is Luke Cage in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?
Don't expect Dani Cage to join the Avengers anytime soon, especially when there are so many other MCU characters who should've gotten that distinction already but haven't. Even a stint on the Young Avengers seems like a stretch given Dani's current age and the fact Marvel keeps dragging their feet with any adaptation of that team. Dani Cage may never wield Cap's shield in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but her presence does confirm Luke Cage is still out there somewhere. So where is he?
Luke doesn't have a physical presence in "Requiem," but he is alluded to. After the attack at her house, Jessica meets up with Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and informs him how she once got a call from a sketchy character from something called the "Agency." Apparently, he was interested in people with special powers to work on behalf of the government, and while she wasn't interested, someone she knew took the job. Given Daredevil's surprised reaction, it's safe to assume that Jessica's partner, Luke, accepted the offer.
"Thunderbolts*" revealed how the government was employing superpowered individuals to carry out black ops missions. The deal must have been good enough for Luke to leave Jessica to raise their daughter on her own. Some leaked set photos from the production of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 seemingly confirm that Luke Cage and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) will be back in the saddle for that storyline. Hopefully, we get to see Luke sooner than that, even if it's a small appearance in the Season 2 finale.