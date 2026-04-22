Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Sneakily Introduces A Future Captain America

Don't expect Dani Cage to join the Avengers anytime soon, especially when there are so many other MCU characters who should've gotten that distinction already but haven't. Even a stint on the Young Avengers seems like a stretch given Dani's current age and the fact Marvel keeps dragging their feet with any adaptation of that team. Dani Cage may never wield Cap's shield in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but her presence does confirm Luke Cage is still out there somewhere. So where is he?

Luke doesn't have a physical presence in "Requiem," but he is alluded to. After the attack at her house, Jessica meets up with Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and informs him how she once got a call from a sketchy character from something called the "Agency." Apparently, he was interested in people with special powers to work on behalf of the government, and while she wasn't interested, someone she knew took the job. Given Daredevil's surprised reaction, it's safe to assume that Jessica's partner, Luke, accepted the offer.

"Thunderbolts*" revealed how the government was employing superpowered individuals to carry out black ops missions. The deal must have been good enough for Luke to leave Jessica to raise their daughter on her own. Some leaked set photos from the production of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 seemingly confirm that Luke Cage and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) will be back in the saddle for that storyline. Hopefully, we get to see Luke sooner than that, even if it's a small appearance in the Season 2 finale.