1996 was the year of the "Macarena" and "Always Be My Baby" blasting out of everyone's speakers. It was also the year the Summer Olympics descended on Atlanta, Georgia, and inspired sports legends like Lilia Podkopayeva. And then there were the year's movies. This was the year disaster movies dominated the cultural consciousness, as titles like "Twister" and "Independence Day" tore up both the Earth and box office records. People couldn't get enough of seeing houses, buildings, and landmarks getting obliterated by cutting-edge digital effects technology.

Other major box office hits like "The Birdcage," "Jerry Maguire," and "Scream" also helped define the year's cinematic landscape, drawing hordes of audiences to movie theaters. It was a successful year for multiplexes, but there's never a financially bulletproof year for cinema. Bombs are inevitable, and 1996 was no exception. The year of the "Macarena" delivered several flops that are turning 30 years old this year. Five of those financial misfires are especially fascinating to look back on during this momentous anniversary.

That fascination stems from a slew of different factors. Some reflect peak mid-90s Hollywood hubris. Others rebounded after this dismal box office run and have captured immense cult followings in the decades since their debuts. There's so much going on with these 1996 box office duds that are on the cusp of becoming 30 years old. Let's take a dive into the past, exploring the finer financial nuances of these 1996 motion pictures.