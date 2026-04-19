5 Best Stephen King-Approved TV Shows To Watch Next

Master of horror. Wordsmith. Tastemaker. Is there anything that Stephen King can't do?

While the author has become famous for his books, such as "The Shining," "It," and "Carrie," he also loves to discuss the latest happenings in pop culture. This has led to him providing recommendations for TV shows, both on his social media accounts and during interviews. For showrunners, it's the ultimate thumbs-up to get King's nod of approval, as fans may take his viewpoint more seriously since he's one of the best storytellers of all time.

There's no shortage of King-approved TV shows, but let's take a look at five of the best that everybody should have on their watchlist. If you like what's recommended here, be sure to thank the author for plugging these series. He doesn't have to do it, but he does, because he's a fan like all of us.